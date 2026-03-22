Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 956.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,777,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,339. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. President Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Jim Cramer on Netflix

TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Netflix Stock Surges After Walking Away From Warner Deal

Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi?year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Netflix, Warner Music deal

Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi?year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Positive Sentiment: Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K?pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Netflix sees more prospects for live events

Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K?pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Neutral Sentiment: New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Netflix FTX series

New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Subscriber growth stalls

Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Negative Sentiment: Volatility & valuation questions: commentary and headlines show recent big swings (both rallies and pullbacks), with some analysts highlighting mixed signals on valuation and the stock falling more steeply than the market on certain days — this keeps risk premia elevated. Netflix falls more steeply than market

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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