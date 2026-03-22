Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and traded as low as $18.99. Getinge shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 5,073 shares traded.

Getinge Trading Down 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

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Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets products and systems for hospitals and life sciences institutions. The company’s offerings focus on critical care, surgical workflows and infection control, aiming to improve clinical outcomes and operational efficiency. Getinge’s solutions support a range of applications from intensive care and cardiovascular treatments to sterile reprocessing of surgical instruments.

The company’s product portfolio includes sterilization and disinfection equipment, surgical tables and lights, ventilation systems, heart-lung machines and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) devices.

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