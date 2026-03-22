Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Prima BioMed Ltd (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $0.3760. Prima BioMed shares last traded at $0.3947, with a volume of 1,423,774 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IMMP shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Prima BioMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp cut Prima BioMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prima BioMed in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Prima BioMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Prima BioMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

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Prima BioMed Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prima BioMed Ltd will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prima BioMed

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prima BioMed stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prima BioMed Ltd (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prima BioMed were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prima BioMed

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Prima BioMed, trading as IMMP on NASDAQ, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of immunotherapy products for cancer treatment. The company’s core technology platform centers on targeting the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3), a checkpoint receptor that modulates T-cell activity. Prima BioMed’s lead candidate, eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), is a soluble LAG-3 protein designed to enhance antigen-presenting cell function and stimulate a tumor-specific immune response.

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