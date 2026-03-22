Automotive Stocks To Follow Today – March 22nd

Monolithic Power Systems, Keysight Technologies, and AutoZone are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses involve designing, manufacturing, selling, or supplying motor vehicles and related components and services, including traditional automakers, parts suppliers, dealerships, and newer electric-vehicle and mobility-tech firms. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to consumer demand and economic cycles and are influenced by factors such as fuel prices, regulation, technological change (EVs, autonomy), and supply-chain dynamics, making the sector relatively cyclical and capital-intensive. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

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Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

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