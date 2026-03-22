United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.93 and traded as low as C$13.45. United Co.s shares last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 1,320 shares.

United Co.s Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.59.

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United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.16 million during the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 93.06%.

United Co.s Company Profile

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains confident that the Companys investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long-term.The investment portfolio of the Company comprises primarily foreign equities. Net equity value and net investment income may vary significantly from period to period depending on the economic environment and market conditions.

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