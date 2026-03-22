Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $8.64. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.6650, with a volume of 389,364 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.9%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

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Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 350.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

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Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital and to achieve capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign equity securities, and by employing a buy-write strategy in which it writes (sells) call options on portions of its equity holdings. This option writing is designed to generate additional income and to potentially mitigate portfolio volatility.

The fund’s underlying equity investments span a broad range of sectors and geographic regions, including developed and emerging markets in North America, Europe, Asia and other regions.

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