Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $8.64. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.6650, with a volume of 389,364 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.9%
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital and to achieve capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign equity securities, and by employing a buy-write strategy in which it writes (sells) call options on portions of its equity holdings. This option writing is designed to generate additional income and to potentially mitigate portfolio volatility.
The fund’s underlying equity investments span a broad range of sectors and geographic regions, including developed and emerging markets in North America, Europe, Asia and other regions.
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