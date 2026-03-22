Critical Contrast: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) & Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble (NYSE:NE – Get Free Report) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Noble and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble 6.60% 2.34% 1.40% Nabors Industries 8.92% -17.63% -2.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Noble and Nabors Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble 1 10 1 0 2.00 Nabors Industries 2 4 2 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Noble presently has a consensus target price of $38.63, indicating a potential downside of 17.26%. Nabors Industries has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.64%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Noble.

Noble has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabors Industries has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Noble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Noble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Nabors Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noble and Nabors Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble $3.29 billion 2.27 $216.72 million $1.35 34.58 Nabors Industries $3.21 billion 0.36 $286.62 million $16.49 4.85

Nabors Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Noble on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble

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Noble Corp. Plc engages in the provision offshore drilling services for oil and gas industry. It focuses on a balanced fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world. The company was founded by Lloyd Noble and Art Olson in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Nabors Industries

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Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software. The company also offers drilling systems comprising ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, a directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, a digital infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and marketed platforms rigs; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

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