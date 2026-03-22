Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $11.24. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.2450, with a volume of 1,602,179 shares.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal bonds, focusing on securities that enjoy strong credit quality and are issued by states, municipalities and public authorities across the United States.
In constructing its portfolio, NEA emphasizes bonds that are rated investment grade by one or more major rating agencies, with an aim to balance income generation and risk management.
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