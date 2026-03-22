First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and traded as high as $52.99. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 950 shares trading hands.

First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal mortgages; home equity lines of credit; debit and credit cards; personal, auto, and farmer loans; and business loans, such as commercial mortgages, equipment lending and leasing, construction lending, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, and other products.

Further Reading

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