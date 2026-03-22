Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.12 and traded as low as $69.90. Heineken shares last traded at $69.90, with a volume of 4,996 shares.

Heineken Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14.

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Heineken Company Profile

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Heineken NV is a global brewing company based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with American Depositary Receipts trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol HKHHF. Founded in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading brewers, offering a diversified portfolio of beers, ales and cider brands.

The company’s product lineup spans international flagship beers such as Heineken®, Amstel® and Desperados®, as well as regional and specialty brands like Tiger®, Sol®, Birra Moretti® and Strongbow® cider.

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