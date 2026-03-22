JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,012 and traded as high as GBX 1,020. JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 1,012, with a volume of 40,209 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Indian Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £461.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5,295.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,012 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,015.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

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JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

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