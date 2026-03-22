ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.00 and traded as high as C$60.00. ATCO shares last traded at C$60.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

ATCO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63.

About ATCO

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Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Utilities segment. Geographically, it derives most of its revenue from Canada.

Further Reading

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