Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $1.8950. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 78,243 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siebert Financial has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Siebert Financial Stock Up 2.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Siebert Financial by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 147,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 175.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

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Siebert Financial Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol SIEB, is the bank holding company for Siebert Bank & Trust, offering a full range of community banking services. Through its subsidiary, the company provides traditional deposit products, lending solutions and digital banking capabilities designed to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and agricultural customers.

Siebert’s product suite includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market instruments, alongside consumer and mortgage loans, agricultural lending and commercial credit facilities.

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