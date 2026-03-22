Comparing Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) & APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A APi Group 3.70% 37.92% 14.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of APi Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00 APi Group 0 2 7 1 2.90

This is a summary of recent ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and APi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

APi Group has a consensus target price of $48.57, indicating a potential upside of 22.96%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and APi Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $150,000.00 N/A -$2.62 million ($0.07) 0.00 APi Group $7.91 billion 2.15 $302.00 million ($0.76) -51.98

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance. APi Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legacy Education Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

APi Group beats Legacy Education Alliance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

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Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

About APi Group

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APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

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