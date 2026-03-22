Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,674.69 and traded as high as GBX 2,075. Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,966, with a volume of 1,296,492 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,660 to GBX 2,200 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,116.67.

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Keller Group Stock Down 3.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,924.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,677.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 215.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keller Group

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilisation, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

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