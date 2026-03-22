Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CUPR) Stock Price Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) LTD (NASDAQ:CUPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.3211 and last traded at $0.3290. Approximately 36,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 443,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3372.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Trading Down 2.4%

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Company Profile

We are a Singapore-based biomedical and biotechnology company that is dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative products for the management of chronic wounds, as well as operating in the health and beauty sectors. Our expertise in biomedical research allows us to identify and utilize materials derived from natural sources to develop wound care products in the form of medical devices which meet international standards. We believe we will be able to build upon and leverage such expertise to develop innovative cosmeceutical products in the future.

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