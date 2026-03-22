Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vaso Corporation (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.1799. Vaso shares last traded at $0.1738, with a volume of 12,010 shares.

Vaso Trading Up 1.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. The company has a market cap of $30.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.45.

About Vaso

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Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed network security services.

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