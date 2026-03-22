RM (LON:RM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.45 and traded as low as GBX 93. RM shares last traded at GBX 93, with a volume of 34,085 shares trading hands.

RM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RM this week:

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Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets report that BTS’s RM sustained an ankle ligament injury during rehearsals and will limit his performance at the group’s comeback live events; coverage notes reduced choreography and partial participation plans. BTS RM Limits Involvement In Highly Anticipated Comeback Concert

Multiple outlets report that BTS’s RM sustained an ankle ligament injury during rehearsals and will limit his performance at the group’s comeback live events; coverage notes reduced choreography and partial participation plans. Neutral Sentiment: Entertainment and news outlets (Soompi, Pinkvilla, MSN, others) are publishing follow-ups and local reports confirming the injury and the band’s statements about adjusted performance plans. BTS’s RM Sustains Ankle Injury + To Have Limited Participation In Comeback Live Event

Entertainment and news outlets (Soompi, Pinkvilla, MSN, others) are publishing follow-ups and local reports confirming the injury and the band’s statements about adjusted performance plans. Negative Sentiment: Although this artist news is unrelated to RM plc’s business, name overlap can create ticker confusion or retail-driven intraday noise; with today’s volume spike and the stock’s thin liquidity, expect potential short-term volatility until trading normalizes—investors should focus on RM plc’s financials and company-specific announcements.

RM Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.44. The company has a market cap of £79.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69.

RM Company Profile

RM ( LON:RM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RM had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that RM plc will post 13.5042735 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners. It also provides technical teaching solutions, in which it collaborates with teachers and educational experts to create learning resources; platform-based managed services, ICT solutions, and value-added reseller services to schools, authorities, and trusts.

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