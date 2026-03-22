First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. 15,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 15,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

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First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Established in 1898, the company operates a network of branches across the United States, with a strong presence in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and select Western markets. As a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FCNCO, First Citizens BancShares serves both retail and institutional clients through a diversified platform of banking services.

The company’s core business activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, and mortgage origination.

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