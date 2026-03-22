BDCIU (NASDAQ:BDCIU) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

BDCIU (NASDAQ:BDCIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.1210. 1,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

BDCIU Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of BDCIU

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BDCIU stock. Lineage Point Capital LP bought a new stake in BDCIU (NASDAQ:BDCIU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

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