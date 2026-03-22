GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF (NASDAQ:INTW) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF (NASDAQ:INTW – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.48 and last traded at $52.31. 725,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,029,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.82.

GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF Trading Down 9.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTW. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 145,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 131,623 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF (INTW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Intel Corporation (INTC) stock. INTW was launched on Feb 13, 2025 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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