Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.6365. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Supremex Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

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About Supremex

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Supremex Inc is a Canadian packaging company specializing in the production and distribution of containerboard and corrugated packaging solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes testliner, corrugating medium and kraftliner grades, which are sold to box manufacturers and converters. In addition to its paper operations, Supremex provides custom box design, die-cutting and printing services to meet the specifications of customers in sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing and retail.

Supremex operates a network of containerboard mills and converting plants across Quebec, serving both domestic and export markets.

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