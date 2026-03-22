Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on April 14th

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a 1.1% increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Best Buy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Best Buy has a payout ratio of 57.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

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Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $84.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

About Best Buy

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

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Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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