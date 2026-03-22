Strattec Security Unveils Rebrand, Eyes M&A as Pricing, Margin Gains Fuel Transformation Update

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) leadership outlined an ongoing business transformation, highlighted recent financial performance, and discussed priorities ranging from pricing and operational improvements to customer diversification and potential long-term M&A during a company presentation and Q&A session.

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New leadership, rebranding, and product overview

President and CEO Jennifer (who said she joined the company in July 2024) described Strattec as a long-standing public company (since 1995) with a diverse set of automotive access products spanning the vehicle. She cited examples including power frunk latches, lock sets, key fobs, and power liftgate and tailgate systems.

Jennifer said the company launched a new brand on Monday as part of a broader transformation. She characterized the rebranding as a way to clarify Strattec’s value proposition to customers and to support a cultural shift internally. In the Q&A, she said Strattec previously had limited recognition within parts of its customer base and that customers were sometimes unclear about what Strattec provides. She said the refreshed branding is meant to deliver a more coherent story to customers and create a stronger vision for employees tied to culture pillars such as innovation, collaboration, and results with a customer focus.

Operationally, the company described a footprint that includes headquarters functions in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (including component manufacturing, engineering, and testing), a customer center in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and manufacturing/assembly operations across multiple facilities in Juárez and León, Mexico, along with a distribution center in El Paso, Texas.

Strategic initiatives and transformation priorities

Jennifer said the transformation has been focused on four strategic initiatives:

Team and culture , including culture pillars tied to innovation, collaboration, and results

, including culture pillars tied to innovation, collaboration, and results Operational excellence and business operating systems

and business operating systems Cost structure optimization , including aligning headcount and costs to sales

, including aligning headcount and costs to sales Modernization of processes, tools, and systems, including “simple automation”

She also said the company has captured “low-hanging fruit” through annual pricing actions totaling $8 million in 2025 and is in the early stages of laying groundwork for customer diversification, initially focused on North America. She added that the company views the transformation as still in the “early innings,” with strategic priorities remaining centered on business improvement, organizational readiness, and early consideration of M&A for longer-term revenue growth in areas complementary to the current business.

Jennifer also emphasized the long-cycle nature of the automotive supply business. She said Strattec historically engaged mainly when customers issued an RFQ, which she described as a two-to-three-year cycle from quote to production. She said the company is now working earlier than the RFQ stage to build relationships and differentiate offerings. She added that once the company is specified on a vehicle platform, it typically remains on that platform for the life of the vehicle, which she said can be five to seven years.

Financial performance: sales growth, margins, and cash

Chief Financial Officer Matthew reviewed results and reminded listeners the company’s fiscal year ends June 30, with the referenced quarterly results for the quarter ended December 31.

Matthew said Strattec’s business is primarily North American automotive, with roughly 60% of sales delivered to OEM production sites in the U.S., and the remainder sold or distributed to Mexico, Canada, Korea, and other European countries. He reported second-quarter sales of about $138 million, up about 6% year over year, and said the market was down about 2% in the same period. He attributed the quarter’s sales benefit to favorable mix, pricing implemented at the beginning of the calendar year, and new program launches that he said have leveled out over recent quarters.

Matthew said sales have steadily improved over the last four fiscal years, representing about a 7% annual growth rate, and put trailing twelve-month sales at $586 million. Looking ahead, he said the company expects sales to closely follow North American OEM production schedules, which he described as estimated to be “flattish” over the next several years.

On profitability, Matthew reported first-half gross margin of 16.9%, calling it a significant year-over-year improvement driven by pricing actions, restructuring benefits, and higher volumes. He said restructuring actions implemented during the second half of fiscal 2025 contributed about $3 million of benefit in results, and that additional restructuring and a voluntary retirement program were implemented in the first half of fiscal 2026.

He also noted that the company’s gross profit is affected by labor costs in Mexico (including government-mandated wage increases) and by foreign currency movements. He said a 5% change in the dollar relative to the peso represents an approximate $4 million annual impact on gross margin.

Sales, administrative, and engineering (SAE) expense was described as 11.6% of sales, including one-time restructuring costs and transformation activities. Over the longer term, Matthew said the company expects SAE to be 10% to 11% of sales as it continues to invest.

Matthew reported that in the first half of the fiscal year, Strattec generated $28 million of adjusted EBITDA, representing a 9.6% margin, and earnings per share of “a little over $3.93.” He also highlighted liquidity, describing a balance sheet with just shy of $100 million of cash and only $2.5 million of debt related to a revolver for a joint venture. He said the company generated $14 million of cash from operations in the second quarter and about $25 million year-to-date.

On capital spending, Matthew described the business as “fairly asset light,” with capex primarily tied to new program launches. He suggested capex of roughly 2% to 2.5% of sales.

Margins, investment cadence, and capital priorities

During Q&A, Matthew addressed the sustainability of recent margin gains. He cited gross margin of 12% in fiscal 2024, 15% in fiscal 2025, and said the last two quarters were north of 16%. He attributed improvements to restructuring actions in Mexico and automation, calling these “low-hanging fruit.” For the longer term, he said the company believes 18% to 20% gross margins are achievable, citing additional volume potential given capacity, ongoing operational improvements, supply chain opportunities, and further pricing opportunities. He added that future pricing actions may be more targeted by product or customer rather than broad-based.

Asked about 2026 transformation milestones, Jennifer said priorities include continued margin improvement progress, stabilizing and modernizing the business (including work on underlying processes), and laying groundwork for new customer growth given the time needed for that cycle.

On the remaining investment required for transformation, Matthew said it comes through both capital investments—citing new equipment in Milwaukee and automation in Mexico—and operating expenses. He reiterated capex expectations in the 2% to 2.5% range but said the company will “probably underspend” that in the near term. On operating expense, he said transformation costs were about $1 million to $1.5 million last fiscal year and are not expected to be significant.

Matthew also outlined capital priorities as: investments supporting organic growth and new customer programs; manufacturing modernization initiatives to drive efficiencies and improve cost structure; accumulating cash and preserving flexibility; and, longer term, evaluating M&A.

Customer growth, product demand trends, and supply chain conditions

On M&A, Jennifer said the company is developing a framework so it can be prepared if a complementary opportunity arises, while acknowledging that acquisitions can take time and opportunities can emerge unexpectedly. She characterized the company as being in early stages of building that framework.

On competition, Jennifer said Strattec faces a diverse competitive set due to its broad product portfolio, including larger automotive suppliers. She said Strattec aims to differentiate with flexibility and nimbleness as a smaller supplier, as well as systems-level technical knowledge and customer partnership.

When asked about markets outside North America, Jennifer said it is early because the company still has work to do to operationalize the business. She said North America remains the first priority given the existing supply chain and available addressable customers, while adding that capabilities may be transferable to broader mobility markets such as commercial vehicles, off-road, and agriculture over time.

Regarding security and authorization products such as key fobs and lock cylinders, Jennifer said the company has observed a reversal of a prior trend where some customers had moved away from key fobs, with some now looking to reintroduce them due to consumer feedback. She also cited safety concerns related to vehicle access if batteries fail or other issues arise, and said growth may come less from rising content and more from serving a more diverse set of customers with current products.

On pricing behavior at renewals, Jennifer said outcomes depend on positioning, customer circumstances, and market alternatives. She reiterated the importance of engaging earlier than the RFQ stage to avoid being treated as a commodity and to demonstrate value through factors such as quality performance, warranty, and technical differentiation.

On supply chain conditions, Jennifer said the company has faced challenges including tariffs, border closings, and other disruptions that have led to expedited freight and inefficiencies. She said management has carried higher inventory levels to buffer unexpected conditions and expects uncertainty to persist. Matthew added the company’s approach is to stay nimble as disruptions shift from quarter to quarter.

In closing remarks during Q&A, Jennifer reiterated that Strattec has more than $100 million of cash with “pretty much no debt,” and said management remains focused on business transformation while continuing to generate positive free cash flow and considering M&A longer term.

About Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation is a Wisconsin?based designer and manufacturer of mechanical and electronic locking systems for the global automotive market. Established more than five decades ago, the company supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket with a broad portfolio of lock and key solutions tailored to passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles.

The company’s product range includes mechanical locking systems such as door lock cylinders, ignition lock modules, key blanks and door handles, as well as electromechanical and keyless?entry systems.

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