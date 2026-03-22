Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPSW) Shares Up 10.8% – Should You Buy?

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.4190. 5,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 15,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3780.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Up 10.8%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPSW) is a provider of technology-enabled services and solutions for the residential real estate and mortgage lifecycle. The company supports institutions involved in loan servicing, asset management and disposition, offering a combination of operational capabilities and software intended to streamline processes associated with distressed and non-performing loans as well as routine property management activities.

Its service offerings typically include property preservation and inspection, field services, valuation and appraisal support, default servicing and loss mitigation support, and real estate brokerage and disposition services.

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