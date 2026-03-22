Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.94 and traded as high as $18.68. Fanuc shares last traded at $17.7076, with a volume of 362,140 shares traded.

Fanuc Stock Down 5.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68.

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Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.35 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

FANUC is a Japanese company specializing in factory automation, best known for its computer numerical control (CNC) systems and industrial robots. The company designs, manufactures and services automation equipment that is used to control machine tools, perform material handling, welding, assembly and other production tasks. FANUC’s product portfolio spans CNC controllers, servomotors and drives, a broad range of articulated and specialized robots, and the control systems and software that integrate these components into automated production lines.

Headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, FANUC serves a global customer base across automotive, electronics, aerospace, metalworking and general manufacturing industries.

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