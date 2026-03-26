Astera Labs Conference: AI Infrastructure Shift Boosts Scorpio Switches, Taurus Cables and Retimers

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) executives and a Roth analyst outlined how fast-changing AI infrastructure is driving demand for higher-speed, longer-reach connectivity solutions, while also expanding the company’s product footprint beyond its early focus on PCI Express retimers.

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AI systems scaling up in size and speed

During the discussion, Astera Labs described the rapid evolution of AI server architectures. The company said that around two years ago, an AI server was commonly defined as an NVIDIA HGX Hopper-based system with eight GPUs, while today systems are scaling to more than 72 GPUs within a single rack, with future discussion in the industry extending to clusters of more than 1,000 GPUs.

Why connectivity is becoming a larger bottleneck

Astera Labs positioned its role as the “nervous system” inside these systems, connecting GPUs and other endpoints such as CPUs, networking interface cards, memory, and storage—often over PCI Express. As cluster sizes increase and signaling speeds rise, the company said the industry runs into “speed and distance” constraints that create connectivity bottlenecks.

The company emphasized two major drivers behind increasing connectivity complexity:

Higher per-lane speeds reduce signal reach: As technologies move to higher speeds—Astera cited examples in Ethernet lane speeds progressing from 25 to 50 gig and toward 100 gig and beyond—signal integrity becomes harder to maintain over longer distances.

As technologies move to higher speeds—Astera cited examples in Ethernet lane speeds progressing from 25 to 50 gig and toward 100 gig and beyond—signal integrity becomes harder to maintain over longer distances. Systems are physically expanding at the same time: AI deployments are moving from smaller, contained configurations toward larger racks and multi-rack clusters, increasing trace and cable lengths just as tolerances tighten.

Astera Labs also highlighted heterogeneity across hyperscalers, saying “no two clouds are the same.” The company said its products must support open platforms and interoperability across a wide variety of processors and components. Beyond performance, Astera argued that customers value operational visibility, with connectivity products providing feedback that can help fleet operators identify issues such as link degradation and other system attributes to protect uptime.

Aries retimers and the shift toward optical over time

Astera Labs described Aries as its flagship retimer product line, stating it was designed into NVIDIA Hopper-based platforms as those systems ramped to high volume. The company said it ships Aries into every major U.S. hyperscaler and to “every single merchant GPU provider,” and characterized the product line as broadly adopted and “battle-tested” across AI data center deployments.

As PCI Express evolves from Gen 5 to Gen 6 and beyond, Astera said it expects retimer attach rates to increase because higher speeds and longer distances require signal conditioning in more places than prior generations. The company also said newer generations should carry higher average selling prices, citing an expectation of roughly 20% ASP uplift generation-over-generation.

On the copper-versus-optical debate, Astera said it sees optical as a meaningful long-term total addressable market (TAM) expansion, while noting constraints. The company said optical components are expensive, less reliable, and more power-hungry, and that adoption is likely to increase where copper cannot meet reach requirements rather than through an abrupt transition.

Scorpio PCIe switches ramping and expanding use cases

Astera Labs also discussed Scorpio, its PCIe switch product family, describing switches as a higher-functionality solution than retimers because they act as a “traffic cop” between major endpoints. The company said Scorpio includes:

P-Series for “head node connectivity” within a compute tray across CPUs, GPUs, networking, memory, and storage

for “head node connectivity” within a compute tray across CPUs, GPUs, networking, memory, and storage X-Series aimed at scale-up connectivity between GPUs or XPUs

Management called Scorpio the fastest-growing product line in the company’s history, stating it went from effectively $0 in the first quarter of 2025 to more than $125 million of Scorpio P-Series shipments last year, primarily driven by one customer on one platform. The company said it expects Scorpio P-Series to ramp at least two additional U.S. hyperscaler customers beginning at the tail end of this year and more into 2027, across both merchant GPU platforms and internally developed XPU-based systems.

For Scorpio X-Series, Astera said it expects initial layering in the back half of the year for scale-up applications, including one “large customer” using X-Series for a rack-scale scale-up solution. It also referenced “10+ additional engagements” for X-Series, with some potentially shipping late this year.

Taurus AEC growth, optical roadmap, and NVLink Fusion work

Astera discussed Taurus, its active electrical cable (AEC) business, describing AECs as a way to extend reach at high speeds by embedding retimers on each end of the cable. The company said Taurus began ramping in the back half of 2024 and generated over $100 million of revenue in 2025, representing “15%+” of total company revenue, again primarily at one customer. Astera tied future growth to the transition toward 800 gig port switching speeds in 2026 and said it expects to expand beyond the lead customer, with additional ramps at new customers starting in the back half of 2026.

On optical strategy, the company discussed its acquisition-related “acqui-hire” of a small German team, aiXscale, to obtain connector technology—described as a small piece of glass that interfaces between an optical engine and fiber media—for future co-packaged optics (CPO) solutions. Astera said a large customer is qualifying that discrete glass coupling component, which could begin driving volume as soon as next year. The company indicated it expects mass adoption of these optical approaches to be more of a 2028 and beyond timeframe.

Astera also addressed R&D allocation, saying there is meaningful synergy between copper and optical development, even though some optical work requires specialized resources. Management said the company doubled headcount in 2025 and expects significant growth again in 2026, with operating expenses rising accordingly.

Finally, Astera highlighted its involvement in NVLink Fusion, describing it as an NVIDIA program that enables custom accelerators or XPUs to use NVLink scale-up topology. Astera said it is working with NVIDIA and AWS on translation technology to bridge XPU protocols—such as PCI Express or Ethernet—to NVLink scale-up via NVSwitch, calling it an incremental revenue opportunity and a potential new “socket” that could extend beyond AWS over time.

About Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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