SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,820.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,872,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $99.11 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.