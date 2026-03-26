Wabtec $WAB Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 809.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,553 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $32,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 9.1% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,371,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth $5,801,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Wabtec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $224.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Wabtec Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of WAB stock opened at $248.61 on Thursday. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $266.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.21 and its 200-day moving average is $218.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Wabtec announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $2,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,227.10. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.21, for a total transaction of $924,735.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,785.21. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,512 shares of company stock worth $8,160,028. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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