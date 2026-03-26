SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 68,210 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1,121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $31,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Quanta Services by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Trading Down 1.0%

PWR opened at $572.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $583.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $526.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.74.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $604.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $424.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.55.

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About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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