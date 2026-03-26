Overbrook Management Corp Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 5.2% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after buying an additional 551,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,364,000 after buying an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after buying an additional 574,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,827,714,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%
NYSE LLY opened at $915.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,013.13 and its 200-day moving average is $961.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,221.44.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY
More Eli Lilly and Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and a $1,313 price target, highlighting Lilly’s new employer access platform for obesity therapies and reinforcing bullish institutional support. Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight on Eli Lilly (LLY), Cites Growth Potential of New Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing GLP?1 strength is repeatedly cited as the core growth engine — multiple analyst/fund notes point to blockbuster obesity/weight?management drugs as the main revenue driver. Eli Lilly (LLY) Gained From Growth in its GLP-1 Franchises Drugs
- Positive Sentiment: Distribution expansion: Kroger pharmacies began offering Lilly’s Zepbound weight?management product with support/savings programs, improving retail access and patient uptake prospects. What Kroger (KR)’s New Zepbound Access and Premium Ice Cream Push Means For Shareholders
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress: Lilly completed a pediatric pharmacokinetic (PK) study for a next?gen diabetes candidate, de?risking a development path that could broaden the diabetes portfolio. Lilly Advances Next-Gen Diabetes Drug With Completed Pediatric PK Study
- Positive Sentiment: Retail/influencer support: Jim Cramer and other high?profile commentators continue to include LLY among top healthcare picks, adding retail momentum. Is Eli Lilly (LLY) The Best Healthcare Stock to Buy According to Jim Cramer?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted Lilly outpaced the market in the latest session, reflecting the mix of positive headlines but not adding new catalysts. Eli Lilly (LLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/peer debate continues — analyses contrasting Lilly vs. Novo Nordisk and AbbVie focus investor attention on whether LLY’s premium multiple already prices in growth. Novo Nordisk Vs. Eli Lilly: Cheap Vs. Expensive, But No Clear Opportunity
- Negative Sentiment: Product rationalization risk: Lilly plans to phase out select insulin products across Europe by 2027 — could lower sales in that region and signals portfolio adjustments that investors should model. Eli Lilly to phase out select insulin products across Europe by 2027
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened public/policy scrutiny around GLP?1s (societal obligation debate) could lead to reputational or reimbursement pressure even as sales grow. Eli Lilly and the ‘societal obligation’ of GLP-1s
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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