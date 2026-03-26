Overbrook Management Corp Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 5.2% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after buying an additional 551,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,364,000 after buying an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after buying an additional 574,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,827,714,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE LLY opened at $915.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,013.13 and its 200-day moving average is $961.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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