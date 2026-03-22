Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 18.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 69.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of IVR opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

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Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The company’s portfolio is weighted toward agency-guaranteed RMBS issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. By focusing on collateral backed by federal agencies, Invesco Mortgage Capital seeks to generate attractive returns while managing credit risk through securities that carry explicit or implicit government guarantees.

To enhance its portfolio yield, the company employs leverage through repurchase agreements, warehouse facilities and debt financing.

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