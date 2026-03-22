Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFD opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

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About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

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Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE: PFD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income by investing primarily in preferred securities. The fund’s portfolio typically includes both U.S. and global preferred stocks, hybrid capital instruments and other fixed-income securities that pay fixed or adjustable dividends. It may also invest in investment-grade and below-investment-grade issues to capture yield opportunities across credit quality tiers.

Since its inception in 2006, PFD has aimed to deliver attractive after-tax total returns by actively managing interest-rate and credit-risk exposure.

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