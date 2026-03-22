Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Stock Price Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.8505. Approximately 29,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 149,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8979.

Thor Explorations Stock Down 5.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

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About Thor Explorations

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Thor Explorations Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX (THX) and OTCQB (THXPF). Headquartered in Vancouver, the company is dedicated to identifying and advancing gold projects in under-explored regions of West Africa. With a focus on sustainable development and community engagement, Thor seeks to build long-term value through the discovery and responsible production of mineral resources.

The company’s flagship asset is the Segilola Gold Project, located in Osun State, Nigeria.

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