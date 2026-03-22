Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$73.29 and last traded at C$75.64. 482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Pernod Ricard to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

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Pernod Ricard Stock Down 1.8%

About Pernod Ricard

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.41.

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) is a French multinational company specializing in the production, distribution and marketing of wines and spirits. The company’s portfolio spans a broad range of premium brands, including whiskies such as Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet, cognacs under the Martell label, vodkas like Absolut, and tequilas including Olmeca. In addition to these core offerings, Pernod Ricard markets rosé and sparkling wines, liqueurs and ready-to-drink cocktails, positioning itself among the world’s leading producers in the beverage alcohol industry.

Formed in 1975 through the merger of Pernod and Ricard—two well-established French distillers—the organization has grown organically and through targeted acquisitions to extend its global footprint.

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