Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3292.

Cemtrex Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

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About Cemtrex

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Cemtrex, Inc (NASDAQ:CETXP) is a diversified technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures advanced industrial solutions. The company’s core offerings span the full lifecycle of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) systems, digital transformation services, cybersecurity solutions and precision manufacturing. By integrating hardware, software and analytics, Cemtrex addresses complex automation and monitoring challenges in high-performance environments.

Through its technology segment, Cemtrex develops end-to-end IIoT platforms that connect sensors, devices and enterprise networks to provide real-time data insights for energy management, predictive maintenance and operational efficiency.

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