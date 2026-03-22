Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HKHGF) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HKHGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. 2,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.9656.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 4.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

About Hongkong Land

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Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties.

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