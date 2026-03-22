McKesson Corporation $MCK Stake Lessened by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $150,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,085.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $888.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $903.68 and its 200-day moving average is $833.49. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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