Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 2,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Clough Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of $45.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

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Clough Hedged Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Hedged Equity ETF

About Clough Hedged Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Hedged Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Clough Hedged Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:CBLS Free Report ) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.68% of Clough Hedged Equity ETF worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure. CBLS was launched on Nov 13, 2020 and is managed by Changebridge Capital.

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