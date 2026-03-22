Largo (NYSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.14. 2,341,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,743,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Largo from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Largo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

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Largo Trading Up 0.9%

Institutional Trading of Largo

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Largo in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Largo in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Largo during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Largo during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Largo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc (NYSE:LGO) is a diversified resources and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to both critical battery metals and bitcoin through publicly traded vehicles. The combined platform integrates specialty metals operations with a physical bitcoin trust, reflecting the company’s strategy to offer participation in traditional commodities and emerging digital assets.

The metals division focuses on the production and sale of high-purity nickel and cobalt sulfate used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

Further Reading

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