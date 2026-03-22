Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Orgenesis Stock Down 16.7%

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

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About Orgenesis

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Orgenesis, Inc is a cell and gene therapy company that develops and commercializes point-of-care manufacturing platforms for autologous and allogeneic therapies. The company offers an end-to-end solution that spans from R&D through clinical and commercial production, targeting applications in oncology, neurology, and various rare diseases. Orgenesis’ technology platforms are designed to streamline the complex processes involved in cell isolation, genetic modification, expansion and cryopreservation.

The company’s flagship offering is its automated Prodigy® platform, which integrates cell processing workflows into a closed, single-use system.

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