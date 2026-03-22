Waycross Investment Management Co Acquires 1,568 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 198.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,866,000 after buying an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,767,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $320.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $344.42. The stock has a market cap of $545.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Further Reading

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