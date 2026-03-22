Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

BGX stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

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About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

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Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate high current income and total return through a flexible, actively managed credit strategy. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund is externally managed by Blackstone Credit (formerly GSO Capital Partners), the credit investment platform of Blackstone Inc By combining long and short positions in corporate credit instruments, BGX aims to capitalize on inefficiencies across credit markets while managing downside risk.

The fund’s core investment activities encompass a diverse range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, convertible securities and structured products.

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