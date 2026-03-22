Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) & Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Critical Contrast

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Temenos Group and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temenos Group 0 2 0 1 2.67 Autodesk 0 5 22 2 2.90

Profitability

Autodesk has a consensus price target of $342.96, indicating a potential upside of 38.30%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Temenos Group.

This table compares Temenos Group and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos Group 25.72% 50.98% 12.10% Autodesk 15.60% 53.51% 13.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Temenos Group and Autodesk”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos Group $1.09 billion 6.12 $280.61 million $0.62 149.67 Autodesk $7.21 billion 7.26 $1.12 billion $5.24 47.33

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Temenos Group. Autodesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Temenos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Temenos Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autodesk beats Temenos Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Temenos Group

(Get Free Report)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform. It also offers Temenos XAI that enables banks to provide individualized customer experiences, drive customer loyalty and profitability, and automate processes; Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; Temenos Regulatory Compliance for addressing fraud, remaining compliant with regulations, and managing risks; Temenos Wealth, an integrated portfolio management and securities trading platform for wealth managers and private bankers; and Temenos DataSource, an enterprise data management solution. In addition, it provides various solutions for retail, business, universal, central, Islamic, corporate, and private banking; life and pension; challenger banks and fintechs; wealth management; credit unions; financial inclusion; and asset managers and asset services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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