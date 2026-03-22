Contrasting Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) & Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 2 3 0 2.33 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 2 7 0 2.78

Valuation & Earnings

Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus price target of $42.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $1.08 billion 1.21 $63.09 million $0.64 22.22 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $23.10 billion 0.73 $771.00 million $0.90 40.46

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Xenia Hotels & Resorts. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays out 87.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 202.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts 5.85% 5.13% 2.21% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4.40% 3.22% 0.87%

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services. This segment also offers heating, cooling, and energy solutions; gas distribution; water heaters; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental, as well as other home services. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for merchandise goods, commodities, and passengers through a network of approximately 22,000 km of track; 5,500 km of track network; 9,800 km of rail; and 3,300 km of motorways. The company's Midstream segment offers natural gas transmission, gathering and processing, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; 570 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage; 17 natural gas processing plants; and 10,600 km of gas gathering pipelines, as well as 525,000 tonnes polypropylene production capacity. Its Data segment operates approximately 228,000 operational telecom towers; approximately 54,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables; approximately 1 million fiber-to-the-premise connections; two semiconductor manufacturing facilities; and 70 distributed antenna systems, as well as 135 data centers and 750 megawatts of critical load capacity and an additional approximate 670 megawatts of contracted capacity. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

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