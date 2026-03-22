Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1005 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 73,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income as its primary investment objective. Launched in 1995, the fund pursues this goal by investing primarily in preferred securities, including U.S. and non-U.S. preferred stocks, trust preferred securities, and certain convertible and hybrid instruments. The fund’s diversified portfolio typically spans corporate, financial and utility sectors, with a focus on instruments that offer attractive dividend yields.

In constructing its portfolio, FFC may employ leverage to enhance income generation and diversify across credit qualities and maturities.

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