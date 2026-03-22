MKT Advisors LLC Sells 3,173 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

MKT Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $205.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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