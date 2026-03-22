Maridea Wealth Management LLC Has $19.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 123,509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,200,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.