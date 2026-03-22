Maridea Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $16,014,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 3.1%

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $413.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.74. The stock has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $509.70.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.