Maridea Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $16,014,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPDR Gold Shares News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven support from geopolitical tensions has offered intermittent buying interest, helping limit today’s losses and producing short-lived rebounds. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Technical bounce off a two?month low produced intraday recoveries, suggesting some traders view the pullback as a buying opportunity. Gold Rises Off a Two-Month Low
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators call the drop a buying opportunity amid longer?term debt and geopolitical risks that structurally support gold’s safe-haven role. Gold’s pullback is a buying opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry infrastructure moves (World Gold Council tokenization plans and proposed U.S. legislation to diversify vaults) are longer?term structural developments that may increase market access/liquidity but are unlikely to affect GLD’s price immediately. World Gold Council building shared infrastructure
- Neutral Sentiment: Regional demand notes (e.g., rising gold?loan activity in India) underline steady underlying physical demand, but these trends are gradual and not offsetting macro-driven flows. Inside India newsletter: Gold loans
- Negative Sentiment: Macro forces—rising U.S. Treasury yields, a stronger dollar and diminished odds of Fed rate cuts—are the primary drivers of the selloff that’s hit gold hardest this week. Multiple outlets highlight inflation expectations and rate paths as the key headwind. Gold suffers worst week since 1983
- Negative Sentiment: Oil-driven spikes in yields and market volatility have amplified the move lower in gold and reduced the likelihood of quick rate cuts, pressuring GLD and related miners. Gold Drops to a Two-Month Low
- Negative Sentiment: Technical analysts warn a breakdown of key support levels could trigger deeper corrections; some market commentaries and GLD?focused pieces expect additional ETF outflows and further weakness. Support Breakdown Risks Deeper Correction GLD: Expecting Additional Losses
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 3.1%
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
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