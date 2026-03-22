Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 216,961 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,961 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $102,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 121.8% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $227.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.5%

Republic Services stock opened at $219.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.79%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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